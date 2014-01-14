AstraZeneca sees 2017 revenue in line with 2013 level

LONDON Jan 14 AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it expected to return to growth after a wave of drug patent expiries earlier than analysts currently forecast, with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level.

Chief Executive Pascal Soriot will also tell the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco that the firm now has 11 new-drug programmes in late-stage Phase III testing, almost double the number a year ago, and 27 in Phase II.

The group has particularly high hopes for its cancer research, where it has started trials for immunotherapy combination treatments for which the first results are anticipated in 2014/2015.