Astra says U.S. Nexium antitrust case returns favourable ruling

LONDON Dec 5 AstraZeneca said a jury in the U.S. ruled in its favour in an antitrust litigation over heartburn drug Nexium, a case brought against it by various buying groups who challenged a previous settlement.

The company said it was pleased with the jury's verdict in Massachusetts. Two cases making similar allegations are still pending in Pennyslvania, it added.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
