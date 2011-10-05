UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca settles further Seroquel XR patent case

* Settlement delays Accord generic until Nov. 1, 2016
* Follows deal with first-filer Handa last week
Oct 5 AstraZeneca said it has settled
with more generic drugmakers seeking to sell a version of its
anti-pyschotic medicine Seroquel XR, pushing back cut-price
competition until late 2016.
Wednesday's settlement with Accord Healthcare and Intas
Pharmaceuticals follows a similar deal last week with Handa
Pharmaceuticals, the first generics company to file for approval
to market a copy of the extended-release drug.
Under the settlement agreement, AstraZeneca has granted
Accord a licence to enter the U.S. market with generic form of
Seroquel XR on Nov. 1, 2016, or earlier in certain
circumstances.
Remaining Seroquel XR patent infringement litigations with
other generics companies remain ongoing, AstraZeneca added in a
statement.
The original immediate-release form of Seroquel will lose
patent protection next year and Britain's second-biggest
drugmaker has been trying to switch patients over to the newer
version ahead of the arrival of generic forms of basic Seroquel
in 2012.
The two versions of the drugs have combined annual U.S.
sales of about $4 billion, of which Seroquel XR accounts for
roughly $750 million. Worldwide annual sales of the Seroquel
franchise were $5.3 billion in 2010 -- making the products the
company's second-biggest seller behind cholesterol fighter
Crestor.
The fate of the Seroquel franchise is important because
AstraZeneca faces dwindling sales of other core brands as
patents expire on several products, including heartburn pill
Nexium.
AstraZeneca last year saw off a patent challenge to Crestor
but generics companies are seeking to reverse that ruling at
appeal.
