UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca settles one Seroquel XR lawsuit

* Handa can sell generic Seroquel XR Nov 2016 under deal
* Trial to go forward with other generic drugmakers
(Adds trial date with other drugmakers, analyst comment)
Sept 29 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) said on
Thursday it has reached a settlement with privately held Handa
Pharmaceuticals LLC that will keep the company from selling a
generic form of its Seroquel XR anti-psychotic medicine in the
United States until late 2016.
AstraZeneca said the settlement does not resolve ongoing
patent battles with other generic drugmakers that also aim to
launch generic forms of Seroquel XR.
AstraZeneca is still set to go to trial on Monday in U.S.
federal court in Trenton, New Jersey with five generic
drugmakers, including Mylan Inc (MYL.O), unless further
settlements are reached. Intellipharmaceuticals, which has also
challenged the Seroquel XR patent, is not part of that
lawsuit.
The pill is a longer-acting form of Seroquel, which also
treats depression and bipolar disorder. The drugs have combined
annual U.S. sales of about $4 billion, of which Seroquel XR
accounts for roughly $750 million.
Worldwide annual sales of the Seroquel franchise were $5.3
billion in 2010 -- making the products the company's second
biggest seller behind its cholesterol fighter Crestor.
An analyst for Jefferies & Co estimated that if generic
Seroquel XR were to hit the U.S. market in January of 2013 it
could cut Astra earnings by four percent though 2016.
Wall Street is expecting generic forms of basic Seroquel to
hit the U.S. market in April 2012, when the U.S. patent on the
drug's active ingredient lapses. The cheaper generics would
likely soon wrest away the lion's share of the medicine's U.S.
sales unless Astra is successful in switching patients over to
the longer acting drug.
But AstraZeneca has contended that other patents protect
Seroquel XR from 2012 to November 2017, including technology to
extend the time the medicine remains active in the
bloodstream.
The London-based drugmaker said the Handa settlement will
allow the tiny California company to introduce its generic form
of Seroquel XR on Nov. 1, 2016, or earlier, under certain
circumstances.
The settlement will have no impact on AstraZeneca's 2011
financial forecast, the company said.
U.S. regulators first approved Seroquel XR in May 2007 to
treat schizophrenia.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot; additional
reporting by Ben Hirschler in London; Editing by Carol
Bishopric)