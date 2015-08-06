AstraZeneca widens cancer push with up to $500 mln Heptares deal

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LONDON Aug 6 AstraZeneca expanded its push into cancer immunotherapy on Thursday by striking a deal potentially worth more than $500 million with Sosei's biotech unit Heptares, giving it rights to an experimental treatment.
AstraZeneca said it would pay an initial $10 million for exclusive global rights to HTL-1071, a so-called adenosine A2A receptor antagonist, and could pay more than $500 million if the product is a commercial success.
The companies will also collaborate to discover further A2A receptor-blocking compounds for use in cancer immunotherapy.
AstraZeneca is betting on new cancer treatments to revive its fortunes as older medicines go off patent.
British-based Heptares specialises in work on an important class of proteins known as G-protein-coupled receptors, or GPCRs, which serve as a main conduit for chemicals to get past a cell's membrane and be taken up by a cell.
It was acquired by Japan's Sosei in February for up to $400 million.
The importance of GPCRs was recognised in 2012 when the Nobel Prize for chemistry was awarded to two American scientists who pioneered research in the field.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.