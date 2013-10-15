AstraZeneca to buy oncology-focused Spirogen for up to $440 mln

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding intends to set up new centre of expertise, to cut around 90 jobs
LONDON Oct 15 British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Tuesday its MedImmune unit would buy biotech company Spirogen for up to $440 million to bolster its oncology portfolio.
Privately held Spirogen focuses on antibody-drug conjugate technology, which has the potential to directly target cancer tumours while safeguarding healthy cells, AstraZeneca said.
AstraZeneca said it would pay an intial $200 million plus a further $240 million if Spirogen meets development targets. It will also pay $20 million to take an equity investment in ADC Therapeutics, which has a licensing agreement with Spirogen.
ZURICH, March 30 Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.
March 30 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately-held Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million to expand its business of making minimally invasive heart devices.