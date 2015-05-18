AstraZeneca to invest $285 mln in Swedish biotech factory

LONDON May 18 AstraZeneca is investing
$285 million to expand biotech drug manufacturing in Sweden as
the company bets on the future of high-tech medicine for future
growth.
The new facility for biological medicines in Sodertalje will
supply medicines for clinical trial programmes from the end of
2018 and will deliver finished products for commercial use once
fully operational by 2019.
The planned investment will, subject to relevant approvals
by the local authorities, create between 150 and 250 highly
skilled new roles at AstraZeneca by 2019, the Anglo-Swedish
company said in a statement on Monday.
The new plant will be focused on filling and packaging of
protein therapeutics.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)