Mexico Asur net profit jumps 64 pct, traffic recovers

MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur) posted on Thursday a 64 percent jump in third-quarter net profit helped by rising passenger traffic and stronger sales.

Asur (ASURB.MX) (ASR.N) earned 364 million pesos ($26 million) in the July-September period, up from 222 million pesos in the same quarter of 2010.

Quarterly revenue came in at 1.05 billion pesos, up from 956 million pesos a year earlier. Passenger traffic rose 8.15 percent in the period.

Asur shares traded 0.35 percent higher at 75.01 pesos shortly before market close on Thursday. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end September) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Carol Bishopric)