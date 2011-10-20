Mexico Asur net profit jumps 64 pct, traffic recovers

MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur) posted on Thursday a 64
percent jump in third-quarter net profit helped by rising
passenger traffic and stronger sales.
Asur (ASURB.MX) (ASR.N) earned 364 million pesos ($26
million) in the July-September period, up from 222 million
pesos in the same quarter of 2010.
Quarterly revenue came in at 1.05 billion pesos, up from
956 million pesos a year earlier. Passenger traffic rose 8.15
percent in the period.
Asur shares traded 0.35 percent higher at 75.01 pesos
shortly before market close on Thursday.
($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end September)
