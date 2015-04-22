版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 22日 星期三 22:01 BJT

Mexican airport operator Asur reports higher 1st-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit as more passengers passed through its airports.

The company, known as Asur, earned 744 million pesos ($49 million), compared to a profit of 634 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 30 percent to 1.797 billion pesos as passenger traffic increased by 12 percent.

Asur shares were down 0.83 percent at 217.22 pesos in morning trading.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐