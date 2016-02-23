版本:
Asustek Computer settles with U.S. FTC over consumer privacy charges

WASHINGTON Feb 23 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday that Taiwan-based Asustek Computer Inc had agreed to settle charges that security flaws in its routers had put the home networks of thousands of consumers at risk.

The insecure nature of the routers' cloud services had compromised consumers' storage devices by exposing their personal information on the Internet, the FTC said in a statement.

Under a proposed consent order, the company will have to "establish and maintain a comprehensive security program subject to independent audits for the next 20 years," the FTC said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)

