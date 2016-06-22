Australia's ASX lifts stake in U.S. blockchain developer

SYDNEY, June 22 Australian markets operator ASX
Ltd said on Wednesday it was exercising an option to
lift its stake in U.S. blockchain developer Digital Asset
Holdings, stepping up its interest a technology that backers say
can ease information tracking and reduce transaction settlement
times.
ASX said it would pay $7.16 million to increase its holding
in Digital Assets to roughly 8.5 percent from the 5 percent it
acquired in January.
Blockchain, or distributed ledger, technology maintains a
continuously growing list of transaction data which cannot be
tampered with or revised.
Other exchange operators, including Deutsche Boerse
and London Stock Exchange have joined hands with
financial services and tech heavyweights to build platforms and
applications using the blockchain technology.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)