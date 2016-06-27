REFILE-Allergy Therapeutics says study fails to find hay fever therapy dose range

(Corrects to remove extraneous coding)
June 27 Drug developer Allergy Therapeutics Plc
said a study on suitable doses of its therapy to treat
grass allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, did not find a
recommended dose for a late-stage trial.
Allergy Therapeutics, which specialises in allergy vaccines,
said it now expected to enter the U.S. market later than
expected.
The company said it would undertake a further dose-ranging
study in 2017, and will await the outcome of a meeting with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
