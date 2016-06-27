REFILE-Allergy Therapeutics says study fails to find hay fever therapy dose range

(Corrects to remove extraneous coding)

June 27 Drug developer Allergy Therapeutics Plc said a study on suitable doses of its therapy to treat grass allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, did not find a recommended dose for a late-stage trial.

Allergy Therapeutics, which specialises in allergy vaccines, said it now expected to enter the U.S. market later than expected.

The company said it would undertake a further dose-ranging study in 2017, and will await the outcome of a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)