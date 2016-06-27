UPDATE 1-Allergy Therapeutics says study fails to find hay fever therapy dose range

(Adds background, analyst comment)
June 27 Drug developer Allergy Therapeutics Plc
said a study on suitable doses of its therapy to treat
grass allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, did not find a
recommended dose for a late-stage trial.
This is the second allergy therapy in two weeks to run into
trouble, after Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc said last
week that its cat allergy treatment failed in a late-stage
trial.
Allergy Therapeutics, which specialises in allergy vaccines,
said it now expected to enter the U.S. market later than
expected.
The company said it will await the outcome of a meeting with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year. A further
dose-ranging study is planned in 2017, it added.
The result implies a 12-month delay in the launch of the
treatment in the U.S., Panmure Gordon analyst Mike Mitchell
wrote in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)