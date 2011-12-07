UPDATE 1-AT&T reaffirms Q4 outlook

* Seeing strong smartphone sales in Q4
* Seeing higher number of customers upgrading handsets
Dec 7 AT&T Inc said it was seeing
strong smartphone sales so far in the fourth quarter and
reaffirmed its previously reported forecast for its wireless
segment, for the Oct-Dec period.
For the first two months of the fourth quarter, the largest
U.S. mobile company sold about 6 million smartphones, just short
of its previous quarterly record of 6.1 million smartphone
sales, it said in a statement.
AT&T is also seeing a higher number of customers upgrading
their handsets than in prior quarters, in part reflecting
customers who were waiting for the new Apple iPhone,
which launched in October.
The company's margins, however, will be hurt in the near
term as strong smartphone sales will translate to more
subsidies, consistent with its earlier outlook. Telecom
companies usually get back this money through long-term
contracts.
AT&T shares were down 12 cents at $29.05 in early morning
trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.