AT&T to offer bigger asset sale to save T-Mobile deal-Bloomberg

Nov 25 AT&T Inc is considering an
offer to divest a significantly larger portion of assets than it
had initially expected, in order to salvage its $39 billion deal
to buy T-Mobile USA, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar
with the plan.
Bloomberg said the exact size of the divestiture hasn't been
determined but reported it could be as much as 40 percent of
T-Mobile USA's assets.
The divestiture is an attempt to address the concerns of the
Justice Department, which sued to block the takeover on Aug. 31
saying the deal would "substantially lessen competition" in the
wireless market, Bloomberg said.
The proposed deal was dealt another blow on Nov. 22, when
the Federal Communications Commission's chairman sought to have
it sent to an administrative law judge for review.
The asset-sale proposal, which could come as early as the
next Justice Department hearing on Nov. 30, might be the only
remaining option if the second-largest U.S. wireless operator
wants to avoid a lengthy court battle in its bid to become the
country's top mobile carrier, Bloomberg said.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)