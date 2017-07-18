FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French videogame maker Atari reveals its new console
2017年7月18日 / 下午1点26分 / 18 小时内

French videogame maker Atari reveals its new console

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - French videogame maker Atari SA provided the first details of its "Ataribox", the iconic company's first console in more than two decades.

The company said "Ataribox" is inspired by its previous consoles, incorporating a raised back and a front panel that can be either of wood or glass. The console will come in two types: a wood, and a black/red version. (bit.ly/2thDhXU)

"Our objective is to create something new, that stays true to our heritage, while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari," the company said. bit.ly/2uyAjh4

The company did not provide information on timing, pricing, games or detailed hardware specifications.

Atari, founded in 1972, dominated the early videogame market with classic games such as Pong, Asteroids and Missile Command. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

