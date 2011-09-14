UPDATE 1-Greece's ATEbank, TT take H1 hit from bond swap

(Adds ELA use, details, background)
* ATEbank, TT to take part in Greek bond swap
* ATEbank's PSI participation leads to 836 mln eur writedown
* ATEbank will swap 5.2 bln eur worth of bonds
* Hellenic Postbank (TT) writedown at 451.7 mln euros
* Will exchange 3.1 bln euros worth of bonds
ATHENS, Sept 14 Greek state-controlled lenders
ATEbank AGBr.AT and Hellenic Postbank (TT) (GPSr.AT) said on
Wednesday they would take part in a Greek government bond swap
as they reported first-half losses due to writedowns on the debt
exchange.
Athens has asked banks and insurers in 57 countries to say
whether they intend to take its debt exchange offer, a key part
of a second 109-billion-euro ($150 billion) bailout package it
clinched at a July 21 euro zone summit to avoid default.
Greece is aiming for 90 percent participation in the scheme
to swap or roll over 135 billion euros of its outstanding bonds,
maturing by 2020, to have breathing space to repair its
finances.
The government wants to conclude the global transaction in
October.
ATEbank reported a net first-half loss of 905.1 million
euros, including provisions of 836.4 million euros to cover
losses from its participation in the so-called private sector
involvement (PSI), where its entire portfolio of Greek
government paper maturing up to 2020 and worth 5.2 euros will be
swapped.
The bank, which failed pan-European stress tests in July,
said it would adjust its ongoing restructuring plan and proceed
with a share capital increase.
It reported a 12.5 percent year-on-year drop in deposits in
the first half and said it would tap the central bank's
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) window if outflows
continue.
"We applied to be ready to use ELA at any time," an ATEbank
executive told analysts during a conference call.
"If deposit outflows continue, we will use ELA," he said.
Likewise, Hellenic Postbank which will swap 3.1 billion
euros worth of government bonds in the scheme, said the
impairment will amount to 451.7 million euros.
It reported a loss of 498.4 million euros in the first half,
up from a loss of 55.1 million in the same period last year.
Together, the two banks will swap or roll over 8.3 billion
euros worth of bonds, which translates to a take up rate of 6.1
percent of the 135 billion euros of outstanding bonds Greece
aims to exchange for new, longer-maturity, lower-coupon paper.
ATEbank, about 70 percent state-owned, said it would adjust
its ongoing restructuring plan and proceed with a share capital
increase, but did not provide further details.
Taking into account the writedown from the debt swap, its
core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at end-June was 4.3 percent.
"We don't want to remain for long with such a capital
adequacy ratio, we want to proceed as soon as possible," an
executive told analysts.
ATEbank had boosted its capital by 1.259 billion euros in
June.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)