UPDATE 1-Greece's ATEbank, TT take H1 hit from bond swap

ATHENS, Sept 14 Greek state-controlled lenders ATEbank AGBr.AT and Hellenic Postbank (TT) (GPSr.AT) said on Wednesday they would take part in a Greek government bond swap as they reported first-half losses due to writedowns on the debt exchange.

Athens has asked banks and insurers in 57 countries to say whether they intend to take its debt exchange offer, a key part of a second 109-billion-euro ($150 billion) bailout package it clinched at a July 21 euro zone summit to avoid default.

Greece is aiming for 90 percent participation in the scheme to swap or roll over 135 billion euros of its outstanding bonds, maturing by 2020, to have breathing space to repair its finances.

The government wants to conclude the global transaction in October.

ATEbank reported a net first-half loss of 905.1 million euros, including provisions of 836.4 million euros to cover losses from its participation in the so-called private sector involvement (PSI), where its entire portfolio of Greek government paper maturing up to 2020 and worth 5.2 euros will be swapped.

The bank, which failed pan-European stress tests in July, said it would adjust its ongoing restructuring plan and proceed with a share capital increase.

It reported a 12.5 percent year-on-year drop in deposits in the first half and said it would tap the central bank's emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) window if outflows continue.

"We applied to be ready to use ELA at any time," an ATEbank executive told analysts during a conference call.

"If deposit outflows continue, we will use ELA," he said.

Likewise, Hellenic Postbank which will swap 3.1 billion euros worth of government bonds in the scheme, said the impairment will amount to 451.7 million euros.

It reported a loss of 498.4 million euros in the first half, up from a loss of 55.1 million in the same period last year.

Together, the two banks will swap or roll over 8.3 billion euros worth of bonds, which translates to a take up rate of 6.1 percent of the 135 billion euros of outstanding bonds Greece aims to exchange for new, longer-maturity, lower-coupon paper.

ATEbank, about 70 percent state-owned, said it would adjust its ongoing restructuring plan and proceed with a share capital increase, but did not provide further details.

Taking into account the writedown from the debt swap, its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at end-June was 4.3 percent.

"We don't want to remain for long with such a capital adequacy ratio, we want to proceed as soon as possible," an executive told analysts.

ATEbank had boosted its capital by 1.259 billion euros in June. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)