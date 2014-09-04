Atento may launch U.S. IPO as early as next week -source

| SAO PAULO, Sept 4
SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Spanish call center operator
Atento SA, which is controlled by buyout firm Bain Capital
Partners LLC, is likely to launch an initial public offering in
the United States as early as next week, a source with knowledge
of the deal said.
Atento, which runs help desks, back offices and other
service desks, intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
The source declined to detail terms of the deal, such as the
number of shares that could be sold or an indicative price
range.
Efforts to reach Atento for comment were unsuccessful.
Bain bought Atento from Telefonica SA, Europe's
biggest telecommunications carrier, in 2012 for about 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) including debt. Atento was founded in 1999
when Telefonica grouped its call center business in Spain and
other Latin American countries into a separate unit.
In May, the company filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commissions for a $300 million IPO, although that
amount is commonly used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the offering could be different.
Atento hired the investment-banking units of Morgan Stanley
& Co, Credit Suisse Group AG and Brazil's Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA to handle the transaction.
($1 = 0.7732 euro)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)