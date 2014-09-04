Atento may launch U.S. IPO as early as next week -source

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Spanish call center operator Atento SA, which is controlled by buyout firm Bain Capital Partners LLC, is likely to launch an initial public offering in the United States as early as next week, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

Atento, which runs help desks, back offices and other service desks, intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange. The source declined to detail terms of the deal, such as the number of shares that could be sold or an indicative price range.

Efforts to reach Atento for comment were unsuccessful.

Bain bought Atento from Telefonica SA, Europe's biggest telecommunications carrier, in 2012 for about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) including debt. Atento was founded in 1999 when Telefonica grouped its call center business in Spain and other Latin American countries into a separate unit.

In May, the company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions for a $300 million IPO, although that amount is commonly used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the offering could be different.

Atento hired the investment-banking units of Morgan Stanley & Co, Credit Suisse Group AG and Brazil's Itaú Unibanco Holding SA to handle the transaction.

($1 = 0.7732 euro) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)