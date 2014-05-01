Spanish call center operator Atento files for IPO of up to $300 mln

May 1 Spanish call center operator Atento SA,
owned by Bain Capital Partners LLC, filed with U.S. regulators
to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its
ordinary shares.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Itau BBA were among the
lead underwriters for the offering, the company told the U.S
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/wef98v)
Private equity firm Bain Capital bought Atento Group from
Telefónica SA for about 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion),
including debt, in 2012.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)