Kuwait's KPC says it has not signed any Canada deal

RIYADH, Sept 1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said late on Friday it had not signed a deal in Canada after reports it had completed a preliminary agreement with Athabasca Oil Corp to develop the Alberta oil sands.

"No agreement has been signed. Projects or any investment (are) subject to approvals of KPC board and the Supreme Petroleum Council, and this has not taken place so far," it said in a statement in English to Kuwait News Agency.

Athabasca said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent to jointly develop the Hangingstone and Birch oil sands properties without naming its partner, which a source familiar with the talks identified as the state-owned KPC.