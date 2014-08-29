BRIEF-Athabasca Oil shares halted pending news

BRIEF-Artisan Partners launches Thematic Fund
* Fund is managed by Christopher Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Aug 29 Athabasca Oil Corp
* Shares halted pending news -IIROC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Fund is managed by Christopher Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment
* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million