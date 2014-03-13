版本:
2014年 3月 13日

Athabasca, PetroChina oil sands project approved

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 The Dover oil sands project backed by Athabasca Oil Corp and PetroChina has received Alberta government approval, the second-last step needed before Athabasca can sell its share of the project to its Chinese partner for C$1.32 billion ($1.2 billion).

The thermal oil sands project was approved by the Canadian province's cabinet on Wednesday, according to a posting on a government website.

With the approval in hand, Athabasca needs only a final permit from the government's environment department before exercising a put that allows it to sell its stake to its Chinese partner. The final permit typically takes up to a month to issue.
