Athabasca, PetroChina oil sands project approved

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 The Dover oil sands
project backed by Athabasca Oil Corp and PetroChina
has received Alberta government approval, the
second-last step needed before Athabasca can sell its share of
the project to its Chinese partner for C$1.32 billion ($1.2
billion).
The thermal oil sands project was approved by the Canadian
province's cabinet on Wednesday, according to a posting on a
government website.
With the approval in hand, Athabasca needs only a final
permit from the government's environment department before
exercising a put that allows it to sell its stake to its Chinese
partner. The final permit typically takes up to a month to
issue.