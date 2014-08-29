Athabasca Oil completes Dover stake sale to PetroChina unit

BRIEF-Artisan Partners launches Thematic Fund
* Fund is managed by Christopher Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 29 Canada's Athabasca Oil Corp said it had closed the sale of its 40 percent interest in the Dover oil sands project to a unit of PetroChina Co Ltd for $1.18 billion.
Athabasca said it received $600 million in cash and $584 million in three interest-bearing promissory notes from the unit, Phoenix Energy Holdings Ltd.
It was not immediately clear if the figure was in Canadian or U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment
* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million