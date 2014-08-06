UPDATE 1-Athabasca Oil sets aside $49 mln to settle claims, loss widens

(Adds details from statement, background)

Aug 6 Canadian oil sands producer Athabasca Oil Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as it set aside C$49 million ($44.7 million) to settle some claims by PetroChina Co Ltd's Phoenix Energy Holdings Ltd.

Athabasca exercised a put option earlier this year to sell its 40 percent stake in the planned Dover oil sands project to partner Phoenix Energy.

The provision was for settling potential claims relating to future costs of abandoning oil and gas wells in the Dover and MacKay River areas in Alberta, Athabasca said on Wednesday.

The amount and timing of any payment under the settlement was contingent on the successful closing of the deal.

Athabasca's net loss widened to C$56.8 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$30 million, or 7 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Investors are waiting Athabasca to collect a C$1.23 billion payment from Phoenix, completing the takeover by PetroChina.

The Chinese national oil company was supposed to complete the acquisition in June, but delayed payment to reassess the deal amid a corruption probe.

Last week Reuters reported, quoting a person with knowledge of the deal, that PetroChina planned to complete the takeover by the end of September.

The Dover project, 95 kilometres (59 miles) northwest of Fort McMurray, Alberta, is expected to eventually produce as much as 250,000 barrels of bitumen per day, according to filings by Athabasca. ($1 = 1.0974 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)