公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Athenahealth shares down 4.9 pct after the bell following guidance

NEW YORK Dec 5 Athenahealth Inc : * Shares were down 4.9 percent after the bell following the release of its guidance.

