UPDATE 1-Athenahealth Q3 profit tops est, ups FY outlook

Oct 20 Athenahealth Inc posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as more physicians used
its Internet-based billing and other services, and raised its
full-year earnings outlook.
The company forecast fiscal 2011 adjusted earnings of
$0.78-$0.85 a share, on sales of $320-$325 million. It had
earlier forecast earnings of $0.70-$0.83 a share, on revenue of
$315-325 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $0.84 a
share, on revenue of $321.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income rose to $5.3 million, or 15 cents a
share, from $3.8, or 11 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 24 cents a share.
Revenue of Athenhealth, which competes with Allscripts
Healthcare Solutions Inc and McKesson Corp ,
rose 33 percent to $83.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents a
share, excluding special items, on revenue of $82.8 million.
Shares of the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company closed
at $63.07 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)