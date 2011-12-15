UPDATE 2-Athenahealth forecasts weak 2012 profit, shares plunge

* Sees 2012 adjusted earnings of $0.85-$0.97 per share

* Sees FY 2012 GAAP total revenue $410-$430 mln

* Keeps forecast for fiscal 2011

* Shares fall nearly 30 pct

Dec 15 Athenahealth Inc projected full-year 2012 earnings well below analysts' estimates, as higher marketing costs and a newly acquired business eat into its margins.

The company's shares closed down 15 percent -- their biggest intra-day fall in more than a year -- at $49.04 on Nasdaq on Thursday. They earlier hit a five-month low of $40.79.

Cowen & Co analyst Charles Rhyee, who attended the investor summit where the company disclosed the outlook, reckons the stock movement is overdone.

"Our longer-term question for Athenahealth is when investors should expect to realize the leverage from the seemingly constant increase in investment spending," the analyst said in a client note.

Athenahealth shares have gained more than 39 percent since the start of the year as more doctors use its Internet-based services.

Clinical IT providers -- such as Cerner CERN.O, Allscripts , Quality Systems, Computer Programs & Systems and Athenahealth -- were expected to benefit from the Obama Administration's push for e-health records.

In July, the company acquired Alabama-based Proxsys for about $28 million in cash and $8 million as milestone payments to expand its cloud-based information services.

Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Bret Jones said integrating Proxsys would also squeeze gross margin. For 2012, the company expects non-GAAP gross margin of 61.5-62.5 percent.

The company, which provides Internet billing and electronic health records to physicians, forecast 2012 revenue largely in line with analysts' expectations.

"Our fiscal year 2012 expectations are consistent with our long-standing goals to grow revenue by at least 30 percent annually," Chief Financial Officer Tim Adams said in a statement.

For the year ending Dec. 31, 2012, Athenahealth expects adjusted earnings of 85-97 cents per share, on GAAP revenue of $410-$430 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting earnings of $1.15 per share, on revenue of $423.46 million.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company reaffirmed its fiscal 2011 outlook of earnings of 78-85 cents a share, on sales of $320-$325 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $323.8 million.