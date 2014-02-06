Athenahealth profit beats estimate, shares rise

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
Feb 6 Healthcare software company Athenahealth Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as margins expanded, sending its shares up 14 percent in extended trading.
Net income rose to $13.1 million, or 34 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $5.9 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Athenahealth earned 57 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 48 percent to $171.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 44 cents on revenue of $168.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.