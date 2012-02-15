UPDATE 1-Athenahealth 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.24
* Revenue rises 33 pct to $92.5 mln
Feb 15 Athenahealth Inc, a
provider of Internet-based services to doctors and medical
providers, posted a quarterly profit above market expectations
as more physicians used its services.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $5.3 million, or 15 cents
a share, from $7.3 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 26 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 24 cents a
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of Athenahealth, which competes with companies like
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc and McKesson Corp
, rose 33 percent to $92.5 million, in line with
analysts' estimates.
Shares of the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company closed
at $64.01 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.