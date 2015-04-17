版本:
Athersys stroke treatment fails mid-stage study

April 17 Drug developer Athersys Inc said its experimental cell therapy did not meet the primary and secondary endpoints of a study testing it as a treatment for a type of stroke.

Data from the mid-stage study showed that the therapy did not show a difference at 90 days compared to a placebo. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
