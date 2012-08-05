UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Kemboi ends track career with steeplechase gold

(Add quotes)
By Justin Palmer
LONDON Aug 5 Ezekiel Kemboi set aside thoughts
of an assault charge he faces at home to regain his Olympic
men's 3,000 metres steeplechase title in his final track race on
Sunday and extend Kenyan dominance in the event.
Kemboi, the 2004 champion, made the most of defending
champion and compatriot Brimin Kipruto falling on the
penultimate lap to sprint clear and win in eight minutes, 18.56
seconds.
Frenchman Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad, a good friend of
Kemboi, took silver and Kenya's Abel Mutai won bronze. Kipruto,
who said he had been tripped, got up from his fall to finish
fifth.
Flamboyant twice world champion Kemboi, who veered across
the track with one arm raised in celebration in the final
metres, was accused in June of stabbing a woman in Kenya, with
the incident remaining unresolved coming into the Games.
Kemboi, a police officer, has rejected the accusation and
Kenya's Olympic Committee (NOCK) cleared the 30-year-old to run
in London, saying he was innocent until proven guilty by a court
of law.
Kemboi announced his retirement from the track moments after
victory to start a marathon career.
"I had planned to quit while at the top. I have two Olympic
titles, two world titles and one Commonwealth title. That is
enough. I will henceforth run marathon," he told reporters.
"We have been planning with my coach (Moses Kiptanui) about
this and I feel this is the time to move on."
Kenya, who swept the medals in 2008, have won men's
steeplechase gold at every Games since 1984.
Kipruto said he could not come back after being tripped with
around 700 metres to go.
"I tried hard to recover but two athletes stepped on me
while I was down," he lamented.
"I am devastated, but that is sport."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)