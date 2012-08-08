Olympics-Athletics-Campbell-Brown goes for third 200m gold

LONDON Aug 8 After 100 metres golds for Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Veronica Campbell-Brown bids to continue Jamaica's sprint dominance and become the first woman to win three Olympic 200 metres gold titles on Wednesday.

In what should be a mouth-watering night of track action, Bolt will dust off his running spikes again in the men's 200 semi-finals, aiming for a place in Thursday's final when he seeks to secure an unprecedented double-double - 100 and 200 golds at successive Games.

Campbell-Brown, who took bronze in the 100 on Saturday, faces great rival and three-times world champion Allyson Felix who she beat into silver in Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later.

"I'll remain confident and try and put it together. My intention is to stay focused and then run my heart out," Campbell-Brown said after winning her semi-final heat on Tuesday.

Felix comes into the contest as the fastest this year having clocked 21.69 seconds to win the U.S. trials in June, the fastest in the half-lap event in 14 year.

Adding spice to the final is the presence of Fraser-Pryce, Olympic 400 champion Sanya Richards-Ross and 100 silver medallist Carmelita Jeter.

Cuba's defending Olympic champion Dayron Robles and American Aries Merritt should fight it out for 110 metres hurdles gold in a final that will be notable for the absence of 2004 champion Liu Xiang of China. Robles and Merritt must negotiate the semi-finals first.

Liu Xiang experienced deja vu of the most agonising kind on Tuesday when the Achilles injury that forced him out of the high hurdles heats in Beijing four years ago ended his London Olympics campaign at the same stage.

Gold medals will also be decided in the women's 400m hurdles and women's long jump and the decathlon starts with the first five events.