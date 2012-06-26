Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
June 26 Australian sprinter Daniel Batman has died in a car accident south-east of Darwin, police said on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old, who competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, died in the early hours of the morning when his car rolled over after veering off the road.
"Although we're still in the early stages of the investigation it appears as though the man was travelling east on the Arnhem Highway when the vehicle left the road, crashed and landed 10 metres off the road," said Northern Territory police detective John Worrall.
Batman was divorced from Nova Peris-Kneebone who won Olympic hockey gold for Australia in Atlanta in 1996.
His best competitive performance was sixth place at the 2003 world indoor championships. (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Mark Pangallo)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.