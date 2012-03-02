Athletics-Kiprop misfires in year's first 1,500m in Melbourne

| MELBOURNE, March 2
MELBOURNE, March 2 World and Olympic
champion Asbel Kiprop plans to work on his speed after placing
fifth at the Melbourne Track Classic in his first 1,500 metres
of the year on Friday.
The 22-year-old Kenyan led for the middle stretch of the
race on a gusty evening at Lakeside stadium, but faded coming
into the last lap to post a time of three minutes 42.52 seconds,
over four seconds shy of local winner Ryan Gregson.
"I don't know exactly what happened. It was not my day
today. This is sports," Kiprop, who won the 800 metres in Sydney
last week, told reporters.
"I did 10 seconds slower than what I was expecting. It
doesn't disappoint me at all.
"Since November when we started the buildup, we concentrated
only on long runs... So I'll go home now and go to prepare well
to do speed work and to train hard," added Kiprop, who came
second to Bahrain's Rashid Ramzi at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
but was awarded the gold after the Moroccan-born runner failed a
dope test.
The time was also over 12 seconds short of his personal best
set at Rieti last year, and marked his third consecutive
disappointment in Melbourne over the distance, having lost to
Australia's Jeff Riseley in the previous two meetings.
The night doubled as Olympic trials for local athletes but
strong winds put paid to the small crowd's hopes of impressive
times.
World champion and local hero Sally Pearson won the 100
metres in 11.83 seconds, using the race as preparation for her
specialty 100 hurdles.
"It's frustrating when I know I'm in good shape and I can't
show my good shape because of the winds... That's the way it
goes," said the 25-year-old, who has won 21 of her last 22 races
in the hurdles.
"The conditions are supposed to be better tomorrow so we'll
see."
Australian triple jumper Henry Frayne battled fluky gusts to
leap an Olympic qualifying distance of 17.23 metres on his last
jump, three centimetres over the benchmark.
His previous jump of 17.34 metres had not counted for
qualification because of a tailwind over the legal speed of two
metres per second and Frayne found himself rushing into his last
chance as the wind picked up.
"It was really gusting some rounds," the rangy 21-year-old
said. "On that last one, it was still and I had to do my routine
and it started to pick up a bit and I thought "'Oh God!' So I
just went."
Frayne will also compete in the long jump in the second and
final day of the meeting on Saturday, as he bids to join
Australian world silver medallist Mitchell Watt who has already
qualified for London.
