Athletics-Bekele to test form before deciding on Olympic double

April 13 Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres
champion Kenenisa Bekele will decide later in the season whether
to try for the same double at the London Games.
The Ethiopian, who is due to compete in the Great Ireland
Run in Dublin on Sunday, has been struggling with injury.
"I'm preparing really well to do it but I don't know yet, I
still have to decide," Bekele, the world record holder at both
distances, told reporters.
"I have to run in the qualifying races and make a decision
later. We'll see what happens as the season gets going."
Bekele dropped out of the 10,000 metres at last year's world
championships in Daegu but finished 2011 as the fastest man over
the distance after running 26 minutes 43.16 seconds in Brussels
in September.
However, the 29-year-old finished a disappointing 11th in
January's Edinburgh cross country and gaining strength rather
than speed has been his focus over the past three months.
Bekele's agent Jos Hermens believes a tough road race before
he embarks on his track season at the opening Diamond League
meeting in Doha on May 11 will give a strong indication of the
runner's shape.
"My training has been going well and I have lost the extra
weight that I was carrying," said Bekele. "So it is very good
that I can come here and have a hard race. We'll see how it goes
but I'm feeling good."
Bekele will face a strong Spanish trio of Jesus Espana,
last year's winner, Chema Martinez and Ayad Lamdassem in the 10
kms race at Phoenix Park.
