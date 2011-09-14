Athletics-Makau in Berlin marathon showdown with Gebrselassie

| BERLIN, Sept 14
BERLIN, Sept 14 Last year's winner Patrick Makau
of Kenya will run this month's Berlin marathon, setting up a
mouth-watering showdown with world record holder Haile
Gebrselassie, organisers said on Wednesday.
Makau, who ran the fastest marathon in 2010, said he
expected Ethiopian Gebrselassie, who has twice broken the world
record in Berlin, to be extremely fast in the Sept. 25 race as
both athletes seek to qualify for next year's London Olympics.
"I trust he will again be very quick here but I will try to
focus on my own race," said the 26-year-old, who last year
clocked a time of two hours five minutes and eight seconds to
win in the German capital.
"If towards the end we are still together then the strongest
one will win," he said.
Both athletes have picked what is considered the fastest
marathon in the world to improve their chance of qualifying for
London.
The 38-year-old Gebrselassie won the Berlin race, a flat
inner-city course, four times in a row from 2006 to 2009,
setting two world records in 2007 and again in 2008 with a time
of two hours three minutes 59 seconds.
The women's field is equally competitive with world record
holder Paula Radcliffe battling it out with local favourite
Irina Mikitenko, who twice won the London marathon and was also
a winner in Berlin in 2008.
The hugely popular race will be broadcast to more than 150
countries this year.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)