Athletics-Bolt delays start of season for business trip

KINGSTON Feb 10 Triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt will not make his anticipated start to the 2012 season on Saturday because of an off-island business trip, his agent said on Friday.

"He is abroad on business," Ricky Simms told Reuters in a text message. "Got some exciting projects coming up."

Bolt had announced on his website last month he would launch his buildup to the London Olympics at the Camperdown Classic on Saturday.

He and world 100 metres champion Yohan Blake, Bolt's training partner, both were expected to run 400 metres races in the Kingston meeting to test their fitness.

But Bolt publicist Carole Beckford said the 100 and 200 metres world record holder's business trip could not be avoided.

"He is set to return to Jamaica next week," she said in a telephone interview.

Bolt had said last month his training for the London Games, where he is expected to defend his 100 and 200 metres titles, had been going well and he was hoping to do something spectacular for Olympic fans.

"He's not injured, there's no injury worries," Beckford said.

She said a new date for his season opener would be announced in due course.

Bolt had said on his website he expected to run either a relay or 400 metres on Feb. 25 in the Gibson Relays and March 17 in the UWI Invitational. (Editing by Gene Cherry and Nick Mulvenney)