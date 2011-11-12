Athletics-Blake works harder than me, but won't take 200 title - Bolt

| MONACO
MONACO Nov 12 Usain Bolt gave a clear
message to rival, friend and training partner Yohan Blake
heading into Olympics year -- his 200 metres title is out of
bounds in London.
Blake emerged as a serious threat to his Jamaican
compatriot's sprint dominance when he won the world 100 metres
title in Daegu in August, taking gold in a final that produced
the most drama before the gun when Bolt was disqualified for a
false start.
The 21-year-old Blake followed that up less than three weeks
later with an eyebrow-raising run in Brussels -- clocking the
second fastest 200 metres of all time - his 19.26 seconds just
seven hundredths of a second behind Bolt's world record of 19.19
set in 2009.
Olympic 100 and 200 champion Bolt said he had "gotten over
the initial shock" of how quick Blake ran.
"Initially I was shocked because he's not really a great
corner runner... but he's a great athlete and with great
athletes you can expect anything," Bolt told a gaggle of
reporters at a Monte Carlo hotel on Saturday.
Relaxing on a sofa and dressed casually in a white polo
shirt and ripped light blue jeans, Bolt admitted, to much
laughter, that his younger compatriot worked "a little harder"
than he did.
Both sprinters are on a three-man shortlist from which the
International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will
later on Saturday name their Athlete of the Year at a gala
dinner in the principality.
"I've said this to Yohan, and to a lot of my friends, the
200 is my favourite and I won't let Yohan beat me over 200
metres," Bolt said.
"The 100 (metres) maybe, but I've worked hard to perfect
that event (the 200) over the years so I've told him already I
won't let it happen."
Their competitive rivalry, Bolt said, shone through in
training, day in, day out.
"From the first time he walked into our camp he's been
competing with me. Sometimes he beats me - it doesn't matter,
it's only training. He's a really competitive person... I have
to explain to him that he's got to relax sometimes.
"He's young and excited but fun to be around. We laugh every
day, his personality is great and it's great to have him as a
training partner."
"HIGH INTENSITY"
Bolt atoned for his false start in Daegu by comfortably
retaining his 200 title before anchoring the Jamaican 4x100m
relay team to win gold in a world record time.
The 25-year-old returned to training three weeks ago at a
"high intensity" level.
"Injury-wise I'm good," said Bolt, whose 2010 season was
curtailed by injury which he said meant this year's campaign
revolved around him "getting back into shape".
"No problems so far," he said. "Hopefully I can keep it that
way. I'm doing my core exercises, my back exercises, hamstring
exercises... everything just to make sure the injuries stay away
this season."
With the London 2012 Olympic Games looming, Bolt said he was
"fully focused".
"This is a big season and you have to try and get ahead of
the game because a lot of athletes have started their season
early.
"The Olympics is the biggest stage for an athlete, I know
the value of a gold medal... when the Olympics come around,
athletes show up on the day so I'm focused on everyone."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)