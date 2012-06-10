Athletics-Bolt unhurt after minor car accident-report

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rights groups praise IOC's revised Games contract
* IOC met with NGOs to revise host city contract (Updates with IOC president quotes)
June 10 Jamaica's 100 metres world record holder and Olympic champion Usain Bolt was involved in a minor car accident near his home early on Sunday but escaped without injury, the Gleaner newspaper reported.
The paper said it understood the accident happened after a party and compatriot and sprint rival Asafa Powell was also present, but in another car.
Bolt and Powell both ran in the Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday and are now preparing for the national trials at the end of June.
Bolt won the Oslo race in 9.79 seconds, colliding with a flower girl after he crossed the line, with Powell second with his best time of the season in 9.85.
Three years ago, Bolt suffered minor injuries when he crashed his sports car on the outskirts of the Jamaican capital Kingston. He injured his left foot as he stepped out of the car and was treated at a nearby hospital. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)
* IOC met with NGOs to revise host city contract (Updates with IOC president quotes)
BERLIN, Feb 28 A new contract for future Olympic Games hosts that makes the protection of human rights a core requirement earned praise from rights groups on Tuesday who say preparations of major sports events lead to rights violations.
Feb 27 Olga Korbut, the gymnastics darling of the 1972 Munich Olympics who has apparently fallen on hard times, has sold off her Games medals and other trophies through a U.S. auction house.