Athletics-Puma renews sponsorship deal with sprint champion Bolt

BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 24 Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has renewed his sponsorship deal with Puma until after the 2016 Games in Rio, the German sportswear company said on Tuesday.
Bolt has been with Puma since 2003 and the renewal is a fillip for a company struggling to keep pace with larger rivals Adidas and Nike.
"I have always been very happy to be a part of the Puma family, I am proud to represent them and delighted to continue with them for the years ahead," the Jamaican sprinter said in a statement.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.