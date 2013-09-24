版本:
Athletics-Puma renews sponsorship deal with sprint champion Bolt

LONDON, Sept 24 Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has renewed his sponsorship deal with Puma until after the 2016 Games in Rio, the German sportswear company said on Tuesday.

Bolt has been with Puma since 2003 and the renewal is a fillip for a company struggling to keep pace with larger rivals Adidas and Nike.

"I have always been very happy to be a part of the Puma family, I am proud to represent them and delighted to continue with them for the years ahead," the Jamaican sprinter said in a statement.
