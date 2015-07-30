Athletics-UK Athletics says no evidence of Farah 'impropriety'

LONDON, July 30 UK Athletics has found no impropriety on the part of Mo Farah after receiving the initial findings of a review into the double Olympic champion's relationship with coach Alberto Salazar, it said on Thursday.

The review followed a BBC documentary last month that alleged Salazar and U.S. Olympic silver medallist Galen Rupp had violated anti-doping rules.

UK Athletics said in a statement that it had received this week the initial findings of the review by its Performance Oversight Group (POG).

It said the findings would have to be shared with Britain's anti-doping agency before any wider circulation, and did not expect any public announcement until after the world championships in Beijing next month.

"However, with reference to the first and most vital objective of the review, the board can confirm that none of the extensive information supplied to the POG contained any evidence of impropriety on the part of Mo Farah," it said.

Nor did the information give "UK Athletics any reason to question the appropriateness of the input given by the Oregon Project to Mo Farah's training regime".

UK Athletics had sought to establish whether it was right to have confidence in the U.S. training camp where Farah has been based since 2011.

Farah, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, has expressed anger about the allegations made about Salazar and withdrew from a Diamond League meeting in Birmingham last month.

The 32-year-old, who won gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the 2012 London Olympics, said then that he was upset his name had "been dragged through the mud".

American Salazar, who has worked as a consultant for British Athletics since 2013, has denied the allegations made against him. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)