Athletics-Ohuruogu withdraws from British Olympic trials

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 25 Former world and Olympic 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu withdrew from the British Olympic trials in Birmingham on Saturday because of illness.
"Sorry guys, won't be running today, I have been fighting a virus and not yet ready to resume racing," the 32-year-old said on Twitter.
The British Championships double as the trials for the Rio Games in August.
Ohuruogu won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games and silver four years ago in London. She was world champion in 2007 and 2013.
She finished seventh at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on June 5, with compatriots Seren Bundy-Davies fourth and Anyika Onuora fifth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.