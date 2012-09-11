Athletics-Van Commenee to leave UK coaching role - reports

Sept 11 UK Athletics head coach Charles van
Commenee is expected to resign from his position after the Team
GB track and field squad failed to meet the Dutchman's London
Olympics medal target, British media reported on Tuesday.
The announcement, which has yet to be confirmed by either
the 54-year-old or UK Athletics, would bring to an end what has
been widely regarded as a hugely successful Olympic and
Paralympic era for Great Britain.
Although Van Commenee's contract is thought to expire at the
end of December, he had been quoted as saying before the Games
that he would stand down if the team could not achieve his
target of eight medals, including at least one gold.
Great Britain won six track and field medals at the July
27-Aug. 12 Games, including four golds.
Led by distance runner Mo Farah, who claimed two golds,
heptathlete Jessica Ennis and long jumper Greg Rutherford, half
of Team GB's tally was amassed in a stunning one-hour spell
during the evening of 'Super Saturday' on Aug 4.
Despite those performances, several athletes failed to
perform to expectations, including triple jump hope Phillips
Idowu, who went into the Games under an injury cloud and failed
to qualify for final.
Idowu's relationship with Van Commenee suffered a public
breakdown in the lead up to his competition.
UK Athletics were unavailable for comment when contacted by
Reuters.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by John O'Brien)