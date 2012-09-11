Athletics-Van Commenee to leave UK coaching role - reports

Sept 11 UK Athletics head coach Charles van Commenee is expected to resign from his position after the Team GB track and field squad failed to meet the Dutchman's London Olympics medal target, British media reported on Tuesday.

The announcement, which has yet to be confirmed by either the 54-year-old or UK Athletics, would bring to an end what has been widely regarded as a hugely successful Olympic and Paralympic era for Great Britain.

Although Van Commenee's contract is thought to expire at the end of December, he had been quoted as saying before the Games that he would stand down if the team could not achieve his target of eight medals, including at least one gold.

Great Britain won six track and field medals at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games, including four golds.

Led by distance runner Mo Farah, who claimed two golds, heptathlete Jessica Ennis and long jumper Greg Rutherford, half of Team GB's tally was amassed in a stunning one-hour spell during the evening of 'Super Saturday' on Aug 4.

Despite those performances, several athletes failed to perform to expectations, including triple jump hope Phillips Idowu, who went into the Games under an injury cloud and failed to qualify for final.

Idowu's relationship with Van Commenee suffered a public breakdown in the lead up to his competition.

UK Athletics were unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by John O'Brien)