UPDATE 1-Athletics-Van Commenee quits as British coach

By Mark Pangallo
LONDON, Sept 11 Charles van Commenee, the man
who introduced a "no excuses" culture to British athletics,
announced he would step down as head coach following the team's
failure to meet his Olympic target.
A joint statement from UK Athletics (UKA) CEO Niels de Vos
and Van Commenee on Tuesday confirmed British media reports that
the Dutchman would not seek to renew his contract at the end of
the year.
"UKA have today confirmed that head coach Charles van
Commenee will leave UKA in December," it read.
"The team set to lead British Athletics through the next
Olympic cycle and on to the 2017 London world championships will
be announced shortly."
The straight-talking Van Commenee said before the July
27-Aug. 12 London Olympics that he would stand down if the team
could not achieve his target of eight medals, including one
gold.
Britain, led by distance runner Mo Farah who claimed two
golds, heptathlete Jessica Ennis and long jumper Greg
Rutherford, won six, though four of them were golds.
Half of the tally was amassed in a stunning one-hour spell
during the evening of 'Super Saturday' on Aug. 4.
That was not enough, however, for Van Commenee, who took
over the job following the 2008 Beijing Games when Britain
performed poorly on the track.
"Niels and I have worked hard to implement accountability as
it is vital to the culture of elite sport and this has been
absolutely central to what we have achieved here in a short
space of time," Van Commenee said.
"Whilst I am thankful for the kind comments and wishes I
have received in recent weeks, I believe my decision has the
interests of British athletics at its heart in sustaining this
culture."
Despite the performances of Farah, Ennis and Rutherford,
several athletes failed to perform to expectations.
They included triple jumper Phillips Idowu, who went into
the Games under an injury cloud and failed to qualify for the
final. Idowu's relationship with Van Commenee suffered a public
breakdown in the lead up to his competition.
It was not the first time that Van Commenee had fallen out
with athletes after several public attacks over the years.
He accused some British athletes of using an "injury culture
as an excuse for poor preparation". In 2004 he branded Olympic
heptathlon bronze medallist Kelly Sotherton "a wimp" for failing
to go all out for silver while after the 2011 world
championships he described the men's 4x400m relay team as
"appalling, no real effort, unforgivable".
Some of his selections for the 2012 Olympics also caused
controversy but he stood by his policy of choosing athletes he
thought capable of winning medals.
De Vos thanked Commenee for changing the culture of the
sport in Britain.
"Charles has done an excellent job preparing British
athletics for the 2012 Olympic Games," he said in the statement.
"There is no doubt Charles has helped to transform our
culture and we can now look forward to further success under the
leadership of a new team."
