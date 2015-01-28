版本:
FACTBOX-IAAF presidential candidate Sergey Bubka

BERLIN Jan 28 Ukrainian former Olympic champion Sergey Bubka announced his candidacy for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) presidency on Wednesday. Here are some facts about Bubka:

* The 51-year-old dominated pole vault for more than a decade, winning the 1988 Seoul Olympics gold medal, six consecutive world athletics titles and four world indoor titles. He also set a total of 35 world records.

* His Olympic career was not as stellar, winning his only medal -- gold -- in Seoul in 1988. He did not compete at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics due to the Soviet boycott. Injuries or a dip in form saw him fail to win a medal at the 1992, 1996 and the 2000 Olympics.

* The son of a Red Army officer, Bubka almost drowned at the age of four when he fell into a barrel of water used for salting cabbage.

* He officially retired in 2001 during a ceremony at his Pole Vault Stars meeting in Donetsk. In 2014, Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie broke Bubka's 20-year-old record at the same event, clearing 6.16m.

* A former member of the Ukrainian parliament, Bubka holds a number of sports administration posts. He is an IAAF Vice President since 2007, a member of the International Olympic Committee's powerful Executive Board and head of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee.

* The Ukrainian, who unsuccessfully ran for the IOC Presidency in 2013, has a number of business interests, including a sports club, a bakery business as well as interests in other ventures, such as gas stations, real estate management companies and food stores. (Compiled by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
