Athletics-Cakir-Alptekin stripped of Olympic 1,500 gold for doping

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
BERNE, Aug 17 Turkish athlete Asli Cakir-Alptekin has been stripped of the 2012 Olympic women's 1,500 metres gold medal for doping and banned for eight years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday. CAS said the ruling related to "abnormal values found in blood samples collected from the athlete between July 2010 and October 2012". It said that all competitive results obtained by her since July 29, 2010, had been disqualified including the Olympic Games 1,500 metres final in London. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday