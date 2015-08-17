Athletics-Cakir-Alptekin stripped of Olympic 1,500 gold for doping

BERNE, Aug 17 Turkish athlete Asli Cakir-Alptekin has been stripped of the 2012 Olympic women's 1,500 metres gold medal for doping and banned for eight years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday. CAS said the ruling related to "abnormal values found in blood samples collected from the athlete between July 2010 and October 2012". It said that all competitive results obtained by her since July 29, 2010, had been disqualified including the Olympic Games 1,500 metres final in London. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Williams)