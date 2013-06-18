版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2013年 6月 19日 星期三

Athletics-Jamaican sprinter Campbell-Brown suspended - JAAA

KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 18 Jamaica's twice Olympic 200 metres champion Veronica Campbell-Brown has been suspended from competition following a positive test for a banned diuretic at an athletics meeting last month.

"The Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association can now confirm that a case concerning Mrs Veronica Campbell-Brown is currently ongoing," the Jamaican governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"She has been provisionally suspended from competition awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary panel that will be empanelled to hear this case."

(Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Ed Osmond)
