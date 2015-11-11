Athletics-Former IAAF boss Diack resigns as honorary IOC member-IOC

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
BERLIN Nov 11 Former world athletics (IAAF) president Lamine Diack has resigned as honorary member of the International Olympic Committee following the launch of a formal investigation against the Senegalese for suspected corruption and money-laundering, the IOC said on Wednesday.
Diack, who was provisionally suspended by the IOC on Tuesday, is alleged to have received over one million euros in bribes in 2011 to cover up positive doping tests of Russian athletes. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday