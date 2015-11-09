版本:
2015年 11月 9日 星期一 21:55 BJT

Athletics-IOC's ethics commission recommends provisional suspension of Diack

Nov 9 The International Olympic Committee's Ethics Commission recommended the provisional suspension of Lamine Diack as an honorary member of the IOC on Monday.

Diack, who was an IOC member from 1999 to 2013 as head of athletics world governing body the IAAF and became an honorary member in 2014, is being investigated by French authorities on suspicion of corruption and money laundering. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

