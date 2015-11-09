Athletics-WADA commission recommends banning of Russian athletes

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
GENEVA Nov 9 The independent commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended that the Russian Athletics Federation be banned from the sport after widespread doping offences and systematic failures.
The commission's report, published on Monday, "identified systemic failures within the IAAF and Russia" that prevent or diminish the possibility of an effective anti-doping programme.
Such a ban, if adopted by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) would prevent Russian athletes taking part in any IAAF-sanctioned events such as the Olympic Games and world and European championships.
(Editing by: Mitch Phillips)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday