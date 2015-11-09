Athletics-WADA commission recommends banning of Russian athletes

GENEVA Nov 9 The independent commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended that the Russian Athletics Federation be banned from the sport after widespread doping offences and systematic failures.

The commission's report, published on Monday, "identified systemic failures within the IAAF and Russia" that prevent or diminish the possibility of an effective anti-doping programme.

Such a ban, if adopted by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) would prevent Russian athletes taking part in any IAAF-sanctioned events such as the Olympic Games and world and European championships.

(Editing by: Mitch Phillips)